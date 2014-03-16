Media player
Nigeria stampede in Abuja stadium kills jobseekers
A stampede among jobseekers taking a recruitment test in the national stadium in the Nigerian capital Abuja has left several people dead and injured.
It happened during a recruitment exercise by the immigration department. Tens of thousands of people had turned up to take the test.
Alpa Patel reports.
16 Mar 2014
