Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ethiopia press ahead with controversial Nile dam
Ethiopia is pressing ahead with construction of a major new dam on the River Nile, despite stiff opposition from Egypt.
Once completed, in three years, it will be Africa's largest hydropower dam, standing some 170m (558ft) tall.
Emmanuel Igunza reports from Ethiopia.
-
22 Mar 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window