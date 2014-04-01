Italy's parliament is considering relaxing its citizenship laws to allow around a million immigrants of African origin living in the country to settle.

But the country's new government has just scrapped its ministry of integration, which was formed to fight the growing number of racist attacks in the country.

There are around one million immigrants of African origin living in Italy, but many are denied a passport even after spending decades in the country.

So how are African-Italians faring? The BBC's Sara Mojtehedzadeh reports from Rome.