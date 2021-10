At least 627 people have been arrested in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, following explosions that killed six people, the police chief has said.

David Kimaiyo said about 200 of them were thought to be sympathisers of the militant Islamist group al-Shabab.

The arrests took place in the mainly Somali neighbourhood of Eastleigh, which was hit by three blasts during rush-hour on Monday evening.

Tommy Oladipo reports.