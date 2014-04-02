After his family was persecuted under Tunisia's ousted President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, street artist Karim Jabbari found his own way of expressing his thoughts and feelings

Following the uprising that toppled the government in 2011, he has become a well known graffiti artist hoping to revive and modernise the ancient art of Arabic calligraphy in Tunisia. He calls his style "calligraffiti".

BBC Africa's Sophie Ikenye reports.

For more African news from the BBC, download the Africa Today podcast.