Nigeria 'must ask for global help', says Wole Soyinka
Nigeria must swallow its national pride and recognise it is a country "at war", Nobel Prize winner Wole Soyinka has said.
Mr Soyinka told the Today programme that Nigeria must "ask for global help", with some 187 girls still missing two weeks after they were abducted from a school in north-eastern Nigeria.
First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Friday 2 May.
02 May 2014
