Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
South Sudan troops seize Bentiu
Government forces appear to have taken control of the rebel-held town of Bentiu after opening fire on the enemy positions.
The BBC's Alastair Leithead was at the UN base on the edge of the town and saw troops and militia march towards Bentiu.
The oil-rich town was captured by rebels last month.
On Friday the US Secretary of state John Kerry said peace talks aimed at ending the violence between the two largest ethnic groups had been agreed.
-
04 May 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window