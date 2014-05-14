Media player
Oscar Pistorius ordered to undergo mental evaluation
The judge in the trial of South African athlete Oscar Pistorius has ordered that he should undergo a month-long mental evaluation.
She ruled that psychiatric evidence before the court could not replace "a proper inquiry" into his mental health.
Mr Pistorius denies intentionally killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day2013.
Andrew Harding reports from Pretoria.
14 May 2014
