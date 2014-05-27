Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kenya businesses biting the bullet
Kenyan businesses, and the tourism industry in particular, are facing losses over security concerns following an increasing number of attacks linked to the Somali militant group al-Shabab.
Kenya's government has announced a series of incentives to attract more tourists to the country, including cheaper entry to game parks and reduced fees on air transport.
The BBC's Anne Soy has been looking at what this insecurity means for businesses across the country.
For more African news from the BBC, download the Africa Today podcast.
-
27 May 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window