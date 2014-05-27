Kenya businesses biting the bullet

Video

Kenyan businesses, and the tourism industry in particular, are facing losses over security concerns following an increasing number of attacks linked to the Somali militant group al-Shabab.

Kenya's government has announced a series of incentives to attract more tourists to the country, including cheaper entry to game parks and reduced fees on air transport.

The BBC's Anne Soy has been looking at what this insecurity means for businesses across the country.

