Guided tour of Zulu's Rorke's Drift

Fifty years on from the original release of the film Zulu, events have been held to mark the movie and the events it depicts.

The film tells the story of the Battle of Rorke's Drift in South Africa in which fewer than 150 British soldiers - many sick and wounded - held off an attack by 4,000 Zulu warriors.

Each year, tens of thousands of people visit the battlegrounds that played a part in 1879's six-month Zulu War.

Tour guide Alistair Lamont took the BBC's Andrew Harding around the location where history was made.