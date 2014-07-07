Oscar Pistorius sits in the courtroom during day 37 of his trial in Pretoria, South Africa, Thursday, July 3, 2014
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Oscar Pistorius trial: Coverage from court

The murder trial of Oscar Pistorius continues in South Africa.

The athlete denies deliberately killing Reeva Steenkamp. He says he shot her accidentally in a state of panic after mistaking her for an intruder.

This video is being broadcast on a delay. Some parts of the court proceedings will not be available for broadcast for legal reasons.

  • 07 Jul 2014
Go to next video: Pistorius trial - 3 July - in 60 secs