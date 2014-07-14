Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Malala meets Nigeria kidnap families
Malala Yousafzai, the teenager who survived being shot by the Taliban in Pakistan, has met relatives of the some of the schoolgirls, who were kidnapped in Nigeria by Boko Haram militants three months ago.
Malala, who has just turned 17, is in the country as part of her campaign for better education for girls and women.
John Simpson reports.
-
14 Jul 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window