Malala and the mother of one of the kidnapped girls
Malala meets Nigeria kidnap families

Malala Yousafzai, the teenager who survived being shot by the Taliban in Pakistan, has met relatives of the some of the schoolgirls, who were kidnapped in Nigeria by Boko Haram militants three months ago.

Malala, who has just turned 17, is in the country as part of her campaign for better education for girls and women.

John Simpson reports.

  • 14 Jul 2014
