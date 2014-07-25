Media player
CAR: Violence surges after ceasefire agreed
A new surge of violence is sweeping through the Central African Republic despite a ceasefire agreement between rival armed groups.
At the centre of the trouble is the remote town of Bambari, where Muslim Seleka rebels and the largely Christian anti-Baleka militia are engaged in fighting.
The BBC's Andrew Harding says people there have little faith the religious conflict will stop.
