CAR: Violence surges after ceasefire agreed

A new surge of violence is sweeping through the Central African Republic despite a ceasefire agreement between rival armed groups.

At the centre of the trouble is the remote town of Bambari, where Muslim Seleka rebels and the largely Christian anti-Baleka militia are engaged in fighting.

The BBC's Andrew Harding says people there have little faith the religious conflict will stop.

  • 25 Jul 2014
