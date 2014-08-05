Ebola crisis: World Bank announces $200m emergency fund
The World Bank has announced that it is allocating $200m in emergency assistance to help West African countries contain the Ebola outbreak, which has so far claimed 887 lives.
The money will be distributed to the governments of Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea as well as to the World Health Organization.
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said the world community had to respond.
''We have a responsibility to that particular region of Africa,'' he said.