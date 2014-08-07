Video

A Spanish missionary infected with Ebola while working in Liberia has returned home, after Liberia's president declared a state of emergency over the the world's worst ever outbreak of the virus.

More than 930 people in West Africa have been killed in the outbreak so far, and health experts have gathered in Switzerland to decide whether to declare a global health emergency.

The US says it will consider making experimental drugs used on two of its citizens who contracted the disease more widely available.

Tulip Mazumdar reports.