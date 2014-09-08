Video

Aid agencies warn that South Sudan is on the brink of a famine with many communities struggling to survive amid heavy rains and fighting.

The UN estimates around 4 million people are facing hunger after farmers missed the planting season, and experts have warned that South Sudan will most probably face a severe famine by the end of the year or early next year.

The BBC's Emmanuel Igunza reports from Reke, a small rural village where the community have resorted to eating water lilies in order to survive as the food shortage worsens.