Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
South Sudan: People eating water lilies to survive
Aid agencies warn that South Sudan is on the brink of a famine with many communities struggling to survive amid heavy rains and fighting.
The UN estimates around 4 million people are facing hunger after farmers missed the planting season, and experts have warned that South Sudan will most probably face a severe famine by the end of the year or early next year.
The BBC's Emmanuel Igunza reports from Reke, a small rural village where the community have resorted to eating water lilies in order to survive as the food shortage worsens.
-
08 Sep 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window