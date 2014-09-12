Video

William Pooley made headlines when he was flown to London for treatment after contracting the Ebola virus while volunteering in a Sierra Leone hospital.

Having made a full recovery, he talks to BBC Newsnight's Kirsty Wark about being treated for a disease from the developing world with the care provided in a developed country.

He calls on Prime Minister David Cameron to "take global leadership" on the matter.

And he explains why he is planning to return to Africa to help fight the spread of Ebola, as soon as he receives a passport to replace the one that had to be incinerated.