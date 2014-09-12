Oscar Pistorius 'a free man for now'

Video

South African athlete Oscar Pistorius has been found guilty of culpable homicide after the judge found he killed his girlfriend by mistake.

Judge Thokozile Masipa said the athlete acted "negligently" when he fired shots through a toilet door, but in the "belief that there was an intruder".

She said the state had failed to prove he intended to kill Reeva Steenkamp.

The judge allowed Pistorius to remain on bail ahead of sentencing which is to take place on 13 October.

Nomsa Maseko reports from Pretoria.