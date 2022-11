The growing instability and fighting in Libya, has turned the country into a major departure point for migrants who are hoping to reach Italian shores by boat - with the promise of a better life.

But these boats are run by human traffickers - many are inadequate for the journey - most are overcrowded.

Nearly 2,000 people have drowned so far this year after the vessels capsized.

Carine Torbey reports from Zarzis in southern Tunisia.