He was once Nigeria's top banker. Now he is one of the country's most important religious leaders.

In his first interview since becoming emir of Kano in northern Nigeria, Muhammad Sanusi II tells the BBC's Focus on Africa TV about the influence of his emirate and how his experience in finance will help bring much needed investment to the area.

Kano is a key town in the north, where Nigeria's government has been battling an insurgency.

The emir, whose role is apolitical, spoke to the editor of the BBC Hausa service, Mansur Liman.