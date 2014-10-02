Woman and child in front of a blackboard with Ebola health
Video

Ebola spreading fast in Sierra Leone, warns Save the Children

Ebola is spreading fast, the charity Save the Children has warned.

It says five people are being infected every hour with the virus in Sierra Leone.

There were 765 new cases last week alone there and there are nothing like enough hospital beds to treat them.

The BBC's Umaru Fofana reports from Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone.

