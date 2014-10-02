Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ebola spreading fast in Sierra Leone, warns Save the Children
Ebola is spreading fast, the charity Save the Children has warned.
It says five people are being infected every hour with the virus in Sierra Leone.
There were 765 new cases last week alone there and there are nothing like enough hospital beds to treat them.
The BBC's Umaru Fofana reports from Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone.
02 Oct 2014
