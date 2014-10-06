Video

British businessman Shrien Dewani has formally pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife on their honeymoon in South Africa in 2010.

Mr Dewani, from Bristol, is accused of hiring a hitman to kill his wife Anni.

The couple were held at gunpoint while being driven in a taxi through Gugulethu township near Cape Town.

Mr Dewani, 34, from Bristol, told the Western Cape Crown Court his "whole world came crashing down" when his wife was found shot dead.

Andrew Harding reports.