How Nigeria makes money out of rubbish
Nigeria is looking at innovative ways to deal with the country's growing rubbish problem.
The city of Lagos alone creates an estimated 12,000 tonnes of rubbish every day, much of which ends up at dumps.
A number of recycling schemes are trying to tackle the problem, from offering recycling incentives to generating energy from rubbish.
Tomi Oladipo reports from Lagos.
08 Oct 2014
