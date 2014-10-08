Man picking through rubbish
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How Nigeria makes money out of rubbish

Nigeria is looking at innovative ways to deal with the country's growing rubbish problem.

The city of Lagos alone creates an estimated 12,000 tonnes of rubbish every day, much of which ends up at dumps.

A number of recycling schemes are trying to tackle the problem, from offering recycling incentives to generating energy from rubbish.

Tomi Oladipo reports from Lagos.

  • 08 Oct 2014
Go to next video: Nollywood seeks fortune on the net