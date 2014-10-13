Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
South Africa court set for sentencing of athlete Oscar Pistorius
Sentencing of the South African athlete Oscar Pistorius is due to begin on Monday.
Last month he was found guilty of unlawfully killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.
Karin Giannone reports from outside the court in Pretoria.
-
13 Oct 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-29591527/south-africa-court-set-for-sentencing-of-athlete-oscar-pistoriusRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window