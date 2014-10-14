Still from Boko Haram showing abducted schoolgirls
Nigeria: Chibok's abducted schoolgirls: Six months on

Six months since militant Islamist group Boko Haram sparked global outrage by abducting more than 200 girls from Chibok town in north-eastern Nigeria, the government has still failed to secure their release.

Campaigners for their release accuse the Nigerian government of not only failing to rescue the girls, but also of showing little concern.

The government says it is doing all it can to free them.

Will Ross reports.

