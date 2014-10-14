Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigeria: Chibok's abducted schoolgirls: Six months on
Six months since militant Islamist group Boko Haram sparked global outrage by abducting more than 200 girls from Chibok town in north-eastern Nigeria, the government has still failed to secure their release.
Campaigners for their release accuse the Nigerian government of not only failing to rescue the girls, but also of showing little concern.
The government says it is doing all it can to free them.
Will Ross reports.
-
14 Oct 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-29616552/nigeria-chibok-s-abducted-schoolgirls-six-months-onRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window