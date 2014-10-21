Video

Athlete Oscar Pistorius has been sentenced to five years in prison for the culpable homicide of his former girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

He also received a three-year suspended sentence for a firearms offence, which will run concurrently.

The sentence was handed down by Judge Thokozile Masipa.

The prosecution had called for a minimum 10-year sentence; the defence for community service and house arrest.

Pistorius was convicted of culpable homicide but cleared of murder.