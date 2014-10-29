The five presidents of the Republic of Zambia
Zambia's independence: 50 years and five presidents later

The Republic of Zambia made a peaceful transition to independence from Britain in October 1964.

Fifty years later, as the country marks its Golden Jubilee, BBC Africa looks back at Zambia's first five decades through its five fascinating presidents.

Video produced by Baya Cat

