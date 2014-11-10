Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
African Dream: Lorna Rutto recycles plastic for profits
The latest series of African Dream features profiles of eight entrepreneurs from various parts of Africa.
Lorna Rutto is an entrepreneur who founded Ecopost, a Nairobi-based company that recycles plastic waste.
Five years ago she gave up her job deciding, instead, to pursue her dream of ridding Nairobi of plastic waste through recycling. Without much experience and money, many thought her ambition crazy. She told the BBC how she made her dream a reality and shared advice for aspiring entrepreneurs.
-
10 Nov 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-29996515/african-dream-lorna-rutto-recycles-plastic-for-profitsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window