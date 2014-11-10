Video

The latest series of African Dream features profiles of eight entrepreneurs from various parts of Africa.

Lorna Rutto is an entrepreneur who founded Ecopost, a Nairobi-based company that recycles plastic waste.

Five years ago she gave up her job deciding, instead, to pursue her dream of ridding Nairobi of plastic waste through recycling. Without much experience and money, many thought her ambition crazy. She told the BBC how she made her dream a reality and shared advice for aspiring entrepreneurs.