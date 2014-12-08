Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Uganda maid admits torturing toddler - in 15 seconds
A maid in Uganda who was secretly filmed beating and kicking a toddler has pleaded guilty to torture.
Jolly Tumuhiirwe, 22, was charged in court with the torture of a girl of 18 months. A video of the assault caused outrage when it was posted online.
Here is the story in 15 seconds.
-
08 Dec 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-30380459/uganda-maid-admits-torturing-toddler-in-15-secondsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window