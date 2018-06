Video

British businessman Shrien Dewani is preparing to leave South Africa after a judge cleared him of arranging the murder of his wife on their honeymoon.

Judge Jeanette Traverso dismissed the case against him, describing evidence from prosecution witnesses as "riddled with contradictions".

The family of his wife, Anni, said they were heartbroken that the case was dismissed before Mr Dewani testified.

Divya Talwar reports.