Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Clove price drop hits Tanzanian farmers
Cloves are a vital ingredient in many spicy dishes, and particularly popular in Europe around Christmas time.
But the farmers who produce them have seen dramatic price falls recently.
Clove farmers in Tanzania are calling for more government help to sustain a crop they have been farming for generations.
Salim Kikeke reports from the Indian Ocean island of Pemba, not far from Zanzibar.
-
17 Dec 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window