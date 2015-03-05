Video

BBC Radio 1xtra's DJ Edu is travelling across Africa looking for the continent's best nightclub and exploring how clubbing reflects the growth of the middle classes as part of the BBC's A Richer World season,

At the same time, he has been meeting some of the artists that have featured on his 1xtra show, Destination Africa.

In Botswana he met DJ Gouveia, the author of the country's most popular dance track in recent months, Ambuye - meaning God - and started by asking him about his DJing career.

