Violent attacks against foreign nationals have been continuing in Durban, South Africa.

Two weeks ago locals began attacking and looting properties owned by fellow Africans, in the wake of alleged comments by Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini telling migrants to go home - although he says he was mistranslated.

President Jacob Zuma has condemned the violence and has established a team of ministers to put an end to it.

However, the government says it is not yet time to bring in the army.

Milton Nkosi reports.