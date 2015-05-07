David
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

My life as an internet conman in Ghana

Cyber fraud is thriving in Ghana.

Its main perpetrators are called Sakawa Boys. They are mostly under 30, rich and connected to the internet.

They are making a lot of money. It is a business which has become a way of life for Ghana's growing unemployed youth.

BBC News spoke to "David".

  • 07 May 2015
Go to next video: Over 50 arrests in cybercrime raids