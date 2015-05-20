Video

Somalia is a country still fighting a bloody civil war.

But as the government slowly begins to reassert its authority some former al-Shabab militants are leaving the group.

One of the most senior figures to defect from the al-Qaeda linked militant group has urged his former colleagues to stop targeting civilians and to begin negotiations with the Somali government.

Zakariya Ahmed Ismail Hersi - who once had a $3m (£1.9m) bounty from the US government on his head - is now at a government safe house in Mogadishu.

The BBC's Africa Correspondent Andrew Harding is the first international journalist to interview him.