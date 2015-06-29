Media player
Tunisia attack: Footage shows gunman on beach
Mobile phone footage taken by a hotel employee shows the chaos as the Tunisian beach attack took place.
UK Home Secretary Theresa May has laid flowers on the beach near Sousse where gunman Seifeddine Rezgui shot at people near the Imperial Marhaba and Bellevue hotels.
Orla Guerin reports.
29 Jun 2015
