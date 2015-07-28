Media player
Obama to African leaders: 'Nobody should be president for life'
US President Barack Obama has warned that Africa will not advance if its leaders refuse to step down when their terms end.
He also called for an end to the "cancer of corruption", saying it took money away from development.
Mr Obama made the comments in the first ever address by a US leader to the 54-member African Union at its headquarters in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.
The address marked the climax of Mr Obama's five-day trip to Africa.
28 Jul 2015
