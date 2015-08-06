Media player
Uganda bride price refund outlawed by top judges
Uganda's Supreme Court has ruled that the practice of refunding a bride price, or dowry, on the dissolution of a customary marriage is unconstitutional and should be banned.
The judges said it suggested that women were in a market place, and infringed on their right to divorce.
But they rejected the argument that the bride price itself was unconstitutional.
The BBC's Catherine Byaruhanga reports.
06 Aug 2015
