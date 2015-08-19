Video

In the West African country of Togo, high levels of poverty, illiteracy, and a lack of economic opportunities have led to the widespread use of child labour and child trafficking.

In many rural areas, parents hope that sending their children away to work for a couple of years will help them make ends meet.

Boys are often exploited in agriculture, while girls as young as nine can end up as domestic slaves in the Togolese capital Lome, or in neighbouring Benin and Nigeria.

From Togo, Laeila Adjovi reports.