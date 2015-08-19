Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The plight of Togo's trafficked children
In the West African country of Togo, high levels of poverty, illiteracy, and a lack of economic opportunities have led to the widespread use of child labour and child trafficking.
In many rural areas, parents hope that sending their children away to work for a couple of years will help them make ends meet.
Boys are often exploited in agriculture, while girls as young as nine can end up as domestic slaves in the Togolese capital Lome, or in neighbouring Benin and Nigeria.
From Togo, Laeila Adjovi reports.
-
19 Aug 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window