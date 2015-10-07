EU targets migrant smugglers in Libya
On Wednesday the European Union has begun efforts to board and seize boats carrying migrants and refugees across the Mediterranean, most of which set sail from Libya.
The country has had two rival parliaments and governments, backed by rival militia groups, since last summer.
Operation Sophia is designed to target people smugglers who are facilitating the dangerous journey to Europe by boat.
The BBC's North Africa correspondent, Rana Jawad reports.
-
07 Oct 2015