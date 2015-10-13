Media player
Central African Republic: Child soldiers learning to be children again
In the Central African Republic up to 10,000 children have been part of rebel groups on both sides of the conflict.
In April, both sides signed a landmark agreement to release all the children in their ranks - so far just under half have been freed.
The BBC's Stephanie Hegarty has spoken to three children released in July, who are trying rebuild their lives as fighting continues around them.
13 Oct 2015
