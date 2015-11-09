Media player
Drought takes terrible toll in Ethiopia
The United Nations has warned that more than 8.2 million people in Ethiopia will be in need of food aid by the beginning of 2016 because of a severe drought.
A lack of rain has meant that crop yields in the worst-affected areas are down by 90% this year.
The Ethiopian government has set aside nearly £130m to deal with the crisis but the UN says a further £330m is needed.
Clive Myrie reports from Kobo in northern Ethiopia.
Correction 8 December 2015: An earlier version of this text incorrectly referred to a figure of 15 million.
-
09 Nov 2015
