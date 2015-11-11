Media player
Ghanaian man given taxi to return home
EU leaders are expected to offer countries in Africa billions of euros in exchange for help with the migrant crisis at a summit in Malta.
The aim is to tackle the economic and security problems that cause people to flee, and persuade African countries to take back more failed asylum seekers.
Meanwhile, efforts are being made to convince those already in the EU to return voluntarily, as Suzanne Vanhooymissen reports.
