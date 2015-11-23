Media player
Mali hotel siege: Pastry chef describes terror at gunfire
Pastry chef Ali Yazbeck was shot but survived Friday's attack on the Radisson Blu hotel in Mali's capital, Bamako.
He was injured when he was trying to get guests to safety.
Twenty-one people were killed in the attack.
The BBC's Thomas Fessy has been talking to Mr Yazbeck about his experience.
23 Nov 2015
