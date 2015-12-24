Media player
Farming frankincense and myrrh in Kenya
Frankincense and myrrh, which according to the bible were brought as gifts to the baby Jesus along with gold, are farmed in Kenya.
Neither are as valuable as gold today, but they do have important uses.
Anne Soy reports from Kenya on the farming process.
24 Dec 2015
