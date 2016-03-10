Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
SA baby kidnapper found guilty
A South African woman has been found guilty of kidnapping a baby from a hospital in 1997.
Police accused her of fraudulently claiming to be the girl's biological mother since snatching her in Cape Town.
Karen Allen reports.
-
10 Mar 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window