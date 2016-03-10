Baby (file image)
SA baby kidnapper found guilty

A South African woman has been found guilty of kidnapping a baby from a hospital in 1997.

Police accused her of fraudulently claiming to be the girl's biological mother since snatching her in Cape Town.

Karen Allen reports.

