Using drones to tackle HIV in Malawi
Video

The delay in getting blood test results can affect the chances of a child surviving HIV.

Health workers in Malawi are experimenting with using drones to get blood tests to hospitals more quickly and so speed up HIV diagnosis.

The BBC's Karen Allen went along to see the first test flight.

  • 15 Mar 2016