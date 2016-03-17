Media player
ANC warns South Africa at risk of turning into a 'mafia state'
In South Africa President Zuma is facing calls to resign over his links with the wealthy Gupta family and claims that he has allowed them to influence political decisions.
One of the president's party colleagues has warned that South Africa is in danger of turning into a "mafia state".
The country's former president, FW De Klerk, says that democracy in South Africa is under threat.
John Simpson reports.
17 Mar 2016
