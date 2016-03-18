Baking cakes in Tunisian women's prison
Baking cakes in Tunisian women's prison

The BBC has been given rare access to a new all-women prison in Tunisia, designed to ease overcrowding.

Rana Jawad spoke to Fatima, an inmate of Menouba prison, a former banker who was convicted of stealing public money.

  • 18 Mar 2016