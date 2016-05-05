Media player
A different tablet to tackle heart disease in Cameroon
A newly developed tablet, Cardiopad, is helping doctors make early diagnoses of heart-related diseases in Cameroon.
Experts say the device, fully developed in the Central African nation, is beginning to make a difference in patient care in rural areas.
This report by the BBC's Mamadou Moussa Ba was produced in partnership with Cameroon's Canal 2 International TV station.
05 May 2016
